Florida Planned Parenthood prepares for proposed 6-week abortion ban

Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would ban abortions in Florida after six weeks. The new bill prohibits most abortions once the fetus reaches six weeks, with exceptions for rape and incest. It was introduced on the first day of the legislative session. This comes after Governor DeSantis stated at a recent press conference that he is proud to be pro-life in the state of Florida.

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida’s Chief Medical Officer Robyn Schickler is gearing up for what that might mean for those seeking abortions.

“If a six week ban goes into effect, there will be thousands of patients that we can’t see. Even with that, we still will be providing abortions up to the six week mark. We will still be here, we’ll still be providing, it will just look a little bit different.” Schickler told WMNF News.

March 10th is National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers, a day created to commemorate the murder of a Florida gynecologist. Dr. Schickler said abortion providers are still under attack.

“Basically legislators are telling us how we can practice medicine, and that we don’t know and our patients don’t know what’s best for them.”

She encourages people to continue to speak out about the harms of the ban and donate to local abortion funds.