Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida Ports, including Port Tampa Bay, feel the effects of a strike

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Labor unions
Labor unions. Via nebari / iStock for WMNF News

By Jim Turner 14 hrs ago ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Four busy Florida ports will see direct impacts from an International Longshoremen’s Association strike for higher wages that began Tuesday.

JAXPORT in Jacksonville, Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, PortMiami and Port Tampa Bay are among ports along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts where tens of thousands of union members halted work in the dispute with the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents shipping lines, terminal operators and port authorities.

“We hope there will be a quick resolution, and all containerized cargo operations can return to business as usual,” Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris said in a prepared statement.

The Florida Ports Council said the strike predominantly will affect containerized cargo, which can include items such as clothing, furniture, automobiles, construction and hurricane supplies, medical supplies and perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables and seafoods.

The council said in a news release that it has “a genuine concern about getting much needed supplies to storm-ravaged communities in Florida and up the Eastern seaboard.”

The strike isn’t expected to affect bulk cargo, which generally is not shipped in such things as containers, specialty cargo, fuel or cruises, the council said.

“The ILA intends for the demonstrations to continue round the clock, 24/7, for as long as it takes for the United States Maritime Alliance to meet the demands of ILA rank-and-file members,” the union said in a news release.

Among the demands are an annual $5-an-hour increase over the course of the next six-year contract, provisions against the introduction of automation or semi-automation and royalties on containers.

President Joe Biden pointed to Hurricane Helene relief efforts in calling for the union and the maritime alliance to reach an agreement and get workers back on the job.

“As our nation climbs out of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, dockworkers will play an essential role in getting communities the resources they need. Now is not the time for ocean carriers to refuse to negotiate a fair wage for these essential workers while raking in record profits,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden added that his administration “will be monitoring for any price gouging activity that benefits foreign ocean carriers.”

  • About one-third of the business at JAXPORT is expected to be affected, according to the Jacksonville port.
  • Port Everglades anticipates delays at two of its five terminals and said the union is involved with about 41 percent of cargo operations. “The negotiations between the ILA and USMX (the maritime alliance) focus on some containerized cargo activities and should not affect the majority of activity taking place at Port Everglades, such as the movement of petroleum products, aggregate materials and cement, and our cruise activity,” Port Everglades said on its website.
  • PortMiami said the strike will affect about 50 percent of cargo at three container terminals, while cruise operations remain unaffected.
Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Weds. Oct. 2nd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

FEMA on the ground across Florida to help  The Big...

A man in a blue suit stands at a podium with people behind him holding signs.
Defending the ‘Stop WOKE’ law in court could cost Florida taxpayers $750,000 in legal fees

The appeals court described Florida's Stop WOKE law as the...

Ian O'Hara Gulfport, Florida.
City council member Ian O’Hara uses his City of Gulfport credit card for bars and restaurants: The Gabber

Gulfport Vice Mayor and Ward IV Council member Ian O’Hara...

Help after Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction has left communities within the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic 🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: