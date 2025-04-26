Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida’s PSC staff approves TECO rate hikes

Posted on April 25, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
power plant / Seán Kinane/WMNF News
TECO's power plant in Apollo Beach spews greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Jan. 2010).

By Jim Saunders ©2025 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission should stand behind its decision to approve base-rate increases for Tampa Electric Co. after objections were raised by consumer representatives, the commission’s staff recommended Thursday.

The regulatory commission is scheduled on May 6 to take up a request by the state Office of Public Counsel, which represents ratepayers, and two consumer groups to reconsider approval of the rate hikes.

In a December vote followed by a Feb. 3 final order, the commission approved a nearly $185 million base-rate increase for Tampa Electric in 2025, followed by expected increases of $86.6 million in 2026 and $9.1 million in 2027. The first increases took effect in January.

The Office of Public Counsel and the groups Florida Rising, Inc., and LULAC Florida, Inc. raised a series of arguments as they sought reconsideration, including that the commission approved an excessive return on equity — a closely watched measure of profitability — for Tampa Electric.

The commission approves return-on-equity ranges for utilities and what is known as a “midpoint.” Tampa Electric sought an 11.5 percent midpoint, with the commission ultimately approving a 10.5 percent midpoint.

The staff recommendation Thursday backed the commission’s decision to approve the 10.5 percent midpoint, saying it is “supported by substantial and competent evidence and was reasonable given the unique aspects of TECO’s business.”

“The commission was confronted with a considerable amount of competing testimony including over 20 variations of financial models provided by three competing witnesses and further testimony provided by two additional witnesses,” the recommendation said. “Additionally, TECO established that it faces unique risks due to its geography, namely having a highly concentrated service territory located in an area prone to potentially devastating hurricanes which may cause considerable damage to a high percentage of TECO’s territory.”

But in its Feb. 18 request for reconsideration, the Office of Public Counsel said Tampa’s Electric’s “size and storm risk are already mitigated through other methods.” Also, it pointed to the commission staff saying in November that the return-on-equity midpoint should be 10.3 percent — rather than the 10.5 percent later approved by the commission.

“No reasonable mind would accept that the evidence in this case is adequate to support the commission’s arbitrary conclusion that a 10.5% ROE (return on equity) would mitigate the risks expressed by the commission while a 10.3% ROE would not,” the Office of Public Counsel argued. “The commission should have relied upon the well-documented and supported calculation of 10.3% ROE when deciding the ROE issue in this case.”

Base rates make up a major part of customers’ monthly electric bills, and rate cases play out over months and involve voluminous amounts of information. Other parts of customers’ bills include such expenses as power-plant fuel and costs of complying with environmental regulations.

In addition to seeking reconsideration by the Public Service Commission, the Office of Public Counsel, Florida Rising, Inc., and LULAC Florida, Inc., which is also known as the League of United Latin American Citizens of Florida, appealed the approval of the Tampa Electric rate hikes at the Florida Supreme Court.

The court last month put the appeals on hold while the commission considers the reconsideration request.

While the commission staff Thursday recommended denying reconsideration on major issues, it said a relatively small calculation error should be corrected.

Tampa Electric has about 844,000 customers in Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

classroom
These Florida bills could aid charter schools

Democrats argue the measures to boost charter schools in Florida...

oil drilling rig
A judge calls for Florida to reject an oil drilling permit

The judge says the Florida Department of Environmental Protection did...

The Scoop: Mon. April 28, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio: Heydi...

meat
A challenge against Florida’s ban on ‘cultivated meat’ can continue

A company to continue to challenge a 2024 Florida law...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: