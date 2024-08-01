Florida rain: There’s a state of emergency and a high chance for tropical weather over the next several days

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

DeSantis declares a state of emergency

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 54 counties, including the entire Tampa Bay region as a tropical wave with a high chance of strengthening into a more-threatening storm was on a path that could reach Florida this weekend.

The tropical wave we have been watching continues to bring heavy rains to the Greater Antilles and it is set to continue to be very disorganized through the beginning of the weekend. It is this lack of organization that is preventing it from taking a northward turn. The messier, the harder it is for the high-pressure system to pick it up and guide it northward, keeping it east of Florida. So, the track has shifted and now we expect this messy system to move west of Florida and enter the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

What’s happening with Invest 97L?

This tropical wave was officially labeled Invest 97L and this simply just means that the National Hurricane Center is watching it even closer, and the labeling helps differentiate in model outputs. Conditions are likely to become more favorable for it to become better organized on Saturday, but keep in mind that it is not expected to become a full-fledged system right away on Saturday. It is likely to continue without a well-defined center of circulation with rains and thunderstorms spread out over Florida.

Heavy rains coming to Florida

Florida is expected to get an uptick in rain and thunderstorm activity this weekend, with rain moving from south to north. Late Saturday, the storms and showers will be mainly moving from west to east. You can bet on the periods of heavy rainfall to continue through early next week, and depending on the direction the system takes, the rain could last for a longer period next week. Some models are hinting at areas with more than 7 inches of rain. Keep in mind that we have a long stretch to go, and lots of factors at play, so exact amounts on exact locations will change.

There is lots of uncertainty about it becoming a strong hurricane. Based on the National Hurricane Center’s forecast there could still be 7 days until this system receives a name. Florida needs to be ready for a big rain event.

More information about the state of emergency

The declaration was for Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

DeSantis’ order, in part, directed Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to coordinate the state’s approach to the storm and any recovery operations.

The National Hurricane Center said the wave, called Invest 97L, caused showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and the Southeastern Bahamas on Thursday afternoon.

Development of the system is expected to be slow while it moves over parts of the Greater Antilles.

But the hurricane center said conditions are conducive for the storm to develop into a tropical depression after clearing the Greater Antilles and move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend or early next week.

information from the Associated Press and News Service of Florida was used in this report