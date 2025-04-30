Florida Ranked Lowest of all 50 States in Teacher Salary

Teacher and students. By Drazen Zigic via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida’s average teacher salary is ranked 50th out of all 50 states and D.C., contributing to teacher and staff shortages, according to the Florida Education Association.

This is the second year in a row that Florida has been ranked the lowest in the nation.

The average salary for teachers is almost $55,000 annually, while the minimum living wage is just over $61,000.

“We are facing the worst teacher and staff shortage we have ever seen,” said Andrew Spar, the president of the Florida Education Association. “And we’ve been dealing with it for several years.”

He said there’s a 78-cent pay gap between teachers and other professionals in Florida, and teacher salaries have not increased with inflation.

“Teacher pay in Florida has been falling, it has not been increasing, and it is driving teachers out of the profession.”

Spar said over the last 15 years, the state has enacted policies that make it harder to raise teacher pay.

Spar also said this shortage is causing more students to rely on substitute teachers.

“It means that not every student in Florida is being taught by professionally trained, certified teachers,” he said.

The Florida Education Association stated in a press release that current salaries and policies are contributing to lower test scores and less support for students.