Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida regulators approve about $12 per month increase for FPL customers due to hurricanes

Posted on December 3, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Hurricane Milton Trop power trucks
Power trucks are staged in the parking lot of Tropicana Field In St. Petersburg, FL after Hurricane Milton. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News, 13 Oct 2024.

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Customers of Florida’s largest power company will see a bump of about $12 in monthly bills next year to cover restoration costs from the 2024 hurricane season.

The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.2 billion interim recovery package for Juno Beach-based Florida Power & Light, aimed at covering power restoration costs for Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. The money also will help replenish a $150 million storm reserve fund.

Jordan Luebkemann, an attorney who represents Florida Rising and the League of United Latin American Citizens, told the commission during Tuesday’s meeting that the power company’s recovery package will cause residential customers’ costs to increase “while large commercial and industrial customers got a break.”

“Utilities which have participated in the carbon emissions that drive these stronger storms should have more skin in the game in terms of the cost recovery following those storms,” Luebkemann added.

But Joel Baker, an attorney representing Florida Power & Light, told the panel that the storm-cost recovery process has been used on “multiple prior occasions.”

The Miami Beach City Commission was among those that questioned the recovery plan. The commission last month approved a resolution, signed by Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, that urged state utility regulators “to explore alternative approaches for addressing storm restoration costs and reserve replenishment that do not place an additional burden on FPL’s customers.”

FPL wants to recover the costs from customers over a 12-month period starting in January.

The commission in the past has regularly approved such costs, which are essentially a temporary add-on to customer bills.

Utilities typically use as a benchmark residential customers who consume 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month — though actual electricity use varies widely. FPL also has differing rates based on whether customers are in the utility’s traditional service area or a Northwest Florida area that was part of a purchase of the former Gulf Power.

Under FPL’s proposal approved Tuesday, customers in the traditional service area who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity would see their monthly bills go from the current $121.19 a month to $133.99 in January. Customers in the Northwest Florida area would see their bills go from the current $135.38 to $143.45, according to the utility.

Much of the costs — about $811.1 million — stemmed from restoring power after Hurricane Milton, which made landfall Oct. 9 as a Category 3 storm in Sarasota County before crossing the state.

FPL put its costs for Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that hit the Big Bend region in early August, at $113.5 million. Hurricane Helene, a Category 3 storm that ran up the west coast before landfall Sept. 26 in Taylor County, came in at $157.8 million.

The approved package is deemed “interim,” as the commission noted in a release that the charges are subject to a refund, with interest, pending further review once the total actual recovery costs are known.

Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. also have indicated they intend to seek recovery costs for the storm season.

Duke has signaled it will seek $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion for hurricane-related costs. Tampa Electric Co. is seeking to recover $365 million to $425 million for costs related to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

USF Anthropology professor Tom Pluckhahn
USF researcher digs into the question of whether manatees are native to Florida

Manatees are such a part of Florida’s environment it’s easy...

2024 hurricane season storm names
The 2024 hurricane season was one of the costliest on record

the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was one of the costliest...

The Scoop for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 WMNF’s daily digest of the news headlines

Learn about the latest developments in Florida news, from the...

Reality check: food deserts, tariffs and the coming crisis

The global economy braces for tariff wars which will increase...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Suncoast Bronze Ringers return December 9th, 5-6 PM! 🎶 Enjoy a nostalgic holiday concert featuring jazz, pop, classical, and original handbell music. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf #bronzeringers 🎨🎶 We LOVE Artists! From local independent creators to up-and-coming stars and beyond, WMNF is your go-to for discovering new music that moves you and songs you didn't even know you needed. 💫 This month's quote is extra special because it highlights how our mission to help artists shine is succeeding, all thanks to our amazing listeners and supporters! 🌟 Tune in. Follow. Feel the love! 💖🎵 Featured Artist: Rachael Sage #SupportLocalArtists #MusicDiscovery #CommunityVibes #WMNF #ArtistLove Tomorrow at 2pm on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for another great Replay Ft. @tusreymusic Texas-born singer, songwriter, & guitarist! Tanner pairs straight shooting storytelling with country grit, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Americana eloquence. You don't want to miss this replay! Tune in to 88.5 on your radio dial or the WMNF App! Listening link in BIO! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: