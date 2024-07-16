Florida Republicans approach a 1 million voter registration edge

Vote By Mail and voter registration sign in Pinellas County. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

The voter registration gap between the Republican Party of Florida and the Florida Democratic Party continues to widen.

The GOP had 5,257,407 registered voters at the end of June, while the Democratic Party had 4,300,964, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website.

That 956,443-voter advantage continued a steadily growing lead by Republicans.

As an example, the GOP held a 906,551-voter advantage at the end of April.

Meanwhile, 3,507,230 voters were registered without party affiliation as of June 30, while 365,009 were registered with third parties.

Democrats historically led in voter registration in Florida, but Republicans overtook them in 2021.

Republicans hold all statewide offices and dominate the Legislature and the Florida congressional delegation.