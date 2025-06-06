Florida Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith talks Pride, Florida’s rainy day fund and more

Florida Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith at Centennial Park in Ybor City, Florida on May 7, 2023. // Photo by Dave Decker c/o Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Florida’s legislative session is in overtime and coming up on 100 days as the House and Senate are back in Tallahassee to try and hammer out a budget.

Orlando’s state senator Carlos Guillermo Smith—who was inspired to get into politics after watching President Obama’s rise to the White House—joined The Skinny today to talk about whether or not Florida can afford the legislature’s proposed tax cuts, potential changes to the state’s rainy day fund, the embarrassment of politics playing into Santa Ono’s failed confirmation as president of the University of Florida, the state bear hunt, and more.

In the second half of the show Dayna Lazarus, an A.I.C.P. certified urban planner in Tampa who co-founded Transit Now Tampa Bay joined in to discuss a new transportation tax in Hillsborough County, HART’s popular Route 1, and more.