Florida Sen. President Ben Albritton opposes open carry

Guns collected during buy-back by Hillsborough Sheriff in Feb. 2013. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News.

Saying he is aligned with the position of law-enforcement officials, Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, expressed opposition Tuesday to allowing people to openly carry firearms in Florida.

“Let me be clear about this, I’ve supported law enforcement my entire life. It’s the way I was raised, and I’ve been super-consistent as a legislator to support law enforcement in Florida. And I’d encourage you to check that record,” Albritton told reporters after an organization session in which he became president. “And I stand with them today in opposition. They oppose it. I trust my law-enforcement officials, and that’s where I stand.”

Floridians can carry concealed weapons, but lawmakers have stopped short of allowing openly carrying firearms. Second Amendment groups have long sought an open-carry law.