Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida Sen. President Ben Albritton opposes open carry

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
guns gun
Guns collected during buy-back by Hillsborough Sheriff in Feb. 2013. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Saying he is aligned with the position of law-enforcement officials, Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, expressed opposition Tuesday to allowing people to openly carry firearms in Florida.

“Let me be clear about this, I’ve supported law enforcement my entire life. It’s the way I was raised, and I’ve been super-consistent as a legislator to support law enforcement in Florida. And I’d encourage you to check that record,” Albritton told reporters after an organization session in which he became president. “And I stand with them today in opposition. They oppose it. I trust my law-enforcement officials, and that’s where I stand.”

Floridians can carry concealed weapons, but lawmakers have stopped short of allowing openly carrying firearms. Second Amendment groups have long sought an open-carry law.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

abortion access
The group supporting Florida’s abortion rights ballot question is fighting a state-imposed fine

The dispute is between the Floridians Protecting Freedom political committee...

The Scoop: Wed. Nov. 13th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Rays’ new stadium is on hold for now  The Tampa...

Gulfport Ian O'Hara
Facing a state probe, Gulfport Council Member Ian O’Hara resigns: The Gabber

Gulfport council entertained a motion for a State Attorney investigation...

Donald Trump
Florida’s 2024 election results are certified

The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Tuesday certified the results...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Conversation
Player position: