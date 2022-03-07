Florida Senate has approved sweeping changes in an elections bill, SB 524

Share this:

Voting law changes

Friday night, the Florida Senate approved a major elections bill, on a 23-15 vote. Governor Ron DeSantis wants to make more than a dozen changes to Florida’s election laws.

Some of the most notable changes include requiring elections supervisors to clean up their voter rolls annually, instead of every two years. In addition, the bill would create a 15-person Office of Elections Crimes and Security to investigate fraud complaints regarding voting with the help of 10 additional state police officers.

SB 524

Democratic Senator Janet Cruz from Tampa, said the bill should be called “Voter intimidation and voter suppression, because that’s really what we’re doing here.” This week the bill is expected to be approved by the House and sent to the governor.

