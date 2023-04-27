Florida Senate backs nullifying Disney agreements on development

Share this:

The Florida Senate on Wednesday night voted 27-13 to approve a proposal intended to nullify development agreements involving the Walt Disney Co., hours after the entertainment giant filed a federal lawsuit against the state.

The bill (SB 1604), which will go to the House, would in part override agreements that Disney reached with outgoing board members of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Bill sponsor Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, declined to directly address some parts of the bill because of the newly filed lawsuit.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, joined Democrats in opposing the bill. Democrats argued the bill should be “paused” until the lawsuit is settled.

“We keep passing laws, even though we’re in the middle of lawsuits, on top of lawsuit on top of lawsuit,” Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said. “This just isn’t the right way to govern.”

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Hollywood, said legislation targeting single companies is something that “happens in Venezuela, in Cuba, in China.”

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Tallahassee, alleged that DeSantis and other officials improperly retaliated against Disney because of the company’s opposition to a controversial 2022 law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

The lawsuit said the retaliation threatens the company’s “business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region and violates its constitutional rights.”

Under Ingoglia’s bill, special districts would be prohibited from complying with development agreements executed three months or less before new laws take effect that change how district board members are selected.

The amendment also would give new boards four months to review any development agreements and decide if they should be re-adopted. In February, lawmakers passed a DeSantis-backed bill that shifted control of the Reedy Creek district away from Disney and allowed the governor to appoint a five-member Board of Supervisors for the district.

The bill also renamed the district as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. After being seated, new board members realized the former Reedy Creek board during publicly advertised meetings had turned over most of its powers to Disney through agreements.

Disney had effectively controlled the Reedy Creek district, which gave it power over issues such as land use, fire protection and sewer services that are typically handled by local governments.

