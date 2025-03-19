Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Florida Senate passes a child welfare plan

Posted on March 19, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Florida Capitol
Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

13 hrs ago ©2025 The News Service of Florida

The Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that includes providing $3.3 million to establish a foster-care pilot program and attract workers to investigate child abuse reports. The bill (SB 7012) would require the Department of Children and Families to establish a four-year pilot program that would place children with behavioral problems in family-like settings rather than in group homes. It also would require the department to create a recruitment program for child protective investigators and case managers. The program would seek to hire people such as former law enforcement officers, first responders, military members, teachers and health care providers to help investigate child abuse reports. “I know that I’ll be following up with DCF regularly for updates to see what’s working, what’s not, and how we make sure that these services are available to the children in the system in hopes that they don’t repeat the cycle that has placed them in the system,” bill sponsor Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said. Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, has filed a similar House bill (HB 1127).

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

children in school
The full Florida House will consider a bill to mandate that students learn cursive writing

Florida state Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, has filed a...

The Scoop: Thurs. Mar. 20, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio: Education...

rural barn
A “rural renaissance” plan is backed in the Florida Senate

A Florida House version of SB 110, the “rural renaissance”...

Anxiety, Keeps On Tryin’ Me…

Psychologists offer some advice and coping strategies for how to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: