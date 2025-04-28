Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Florida Senate supports curbing boat checks

Posted on April 28, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Tampa Police boat
Tampa Police boat. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (11 May 2018).

©2025 The News Service of Florida

The Florida Senate on Monday unanimously approved a proposal that would halt law enforcement officers from using boat safety inspections as a pretense for “intrusive” checks, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis. But the chances of the proposal becoming law are in doubt because the House has not moved forward with the idea. The Senate bill (SB 1388), directed at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, would prohibit officers from stopping or boarding vessels simply to perform safety or marine equipment inspections. The bill wouldn’t prohibit officers from stopping boats when they believe other boating violations have occurred. DeSantis has argued that officers could better spend resources and time by not conducting vessel inspections without probable cause. “We even had the situation out of Jupiter, got millions and millions of views on the internet, where you had somebody pulled over for supposedly driving a boat under the influence and then blows a 0.0 breathalyzer. And then they still went after them. And that’s unacceptable,” DeSantis said in February. Before Monday’s vote, the Senate added provisions from two other boating-related bills. That includes increasing penalties when boat operators leave the scene of crashes that result in deaths without first offering aid, providing identifying information or contacting law enforcement. The other addition to the bill involves derelict vessels and long-term anchoring.

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Tues. April 29, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including ICE partnership at...

University of South Florida faculty demand USF police pull out of ICE immigration partnership

Listen: Earlier this month, police at the University of South...

classroom
These Florida bills could aid charter schools

Democrats argue the measures to boost charter schools in Florida...

oil drilling rig
A judge calls for Florida to reject an oil drilling permit

The judge says the Florida Department of Environmental Protection did...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Wide Awake America
Player position: