Florida Senators support additional costs for unsuccessful challenges to growth management

With Senate sponsor Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, pointing to a need for “skin in the game,” the Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday approved a bill that would lead to people facing additional legal costs if they unsuccessfully challenge changes to comprehensive growth-management plans.

The bill (SB 540) is now positioned to go to the full Senate.

A House version (HB 359) is ready to be heard by the full House.

The bills would allow “prevailing” parties to recover legal fees in comprehensive-plan challenges at the state Division of Administrative Hearings.

Opponents argue that the threat of facing hefty legal costs would dissuade environmental groups and other people from challenging comprehensive-plan changes.

But DiCeglie said Tuesday local governments hold numerous public hearings before changes are approved.

“There are multiple opportunities for the public to voice their either support or not support for any of these comprehensive plans or the amendments,” he said.

