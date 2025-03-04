Florida senators vote to repeal school time change law

School by icafreitas via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida lawmakers voted on Monday to repeal a 2023 law that required later start times for middle and high school students.

Florida Senate Bill 296 eliminates the state-mandated start times. The 2023 law set high schools to begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m.

The Senate education committee approved the bill with a vote of 6-1. Republican Senator Don Gaetz was the lone opposing vote.

Gaetz previously served as the Superintendent of Okaloosa County schools before entering the Florida Senate.

Although the law is set to take place in 2026, government officials said school districts are struggling to prepare. Republican Senator Jennifer Bradley, the bills’ sponsor, said she spoke with 19 school boards that have raised concerns about challenges with the time change.

“School districts across the state have begun their analysis of the impact of these required start times for the 2026 school year, and the feedback is overwhelming,” Bradley said. “A state mandate on school start times would present incredible challenges financially and otherwise.”

Among the issues brought to the senator’s attention were finding more bus drivers and the impact on after-school programs. She added that older students who leave school later could face consequences for their future, including a loss of scholarships.

Bradley also said that transitioning to a new start time affects parents’ work schedules. Because some families rely on older children to look after their siblings, the senator warned that younger kids could be at risk.

“Our younger students, some as early as six years old, could find themselves waiting at a bus stop as early as 6 a.m. in the dark to be picked up, presenting safety concerns,” Bradley said.

Research has shown that later school start times positively benefit students. A study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that students with later school start times had better attendance, improved grades, and were less likely to sleep in class.

Democrat Senator Rosalind Osgood says she was initially in favor of the 2023 law. However, she now believes the earlier start times prepare children for adulthood.

“I was for them getting more sleep, but then I thought about it,” Osgood said. “I wasn’t allowed to get more sleep, so we have to prepare our kids for the real world.”

Republican Representative Anne Gerwig introduced a similar bill in the Florida House. The bill currently awaits review in the education administration subcommittee.