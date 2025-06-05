Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida Supreme Court rules against Tampa taxi companies

Posted on June 5, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
taxi
Taxis. By kodda via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected arguments by Tampa-area taxi companies that a 2017 decision by the Legislature led to an unconstitutional “taking” of their property.

The 2017 law dissolved the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission, which had long regulated the taxi industry, and sent regulatory authority to Hillsborough County, according to Thursday’s opinion.

Under the commission, taxi companies had to obtain permits and certificates that could be transferred or sold.

After the 2017 law passed, Hillsborough County did not recognize the permits and certificates that had been issued by the commission, Thursday’s opinion said.

Taxi companies filed a lawsuit alleging that the result was a taking of their property without compensation.

But the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ruling by the 2nd District Court of Appeal that backed the state.

The opinion, written by Chief Justice Carlos Muniz, said the Supreme Court concluded that the “Legislature retained the discretion to revoke any property rights that it conveyed” in an earlier law involving the commission.

“Our state’s longstanding tradition tells us that permission to engage in the taxicab business is a revocable privilege,” Muniz wrote. “That has been true regardless of the legal label or form attached to the permission slip.”

Muniz’s opinion was joined by Justices Charles Canady, Jorge Labarga, Jamie Grosshans, Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso.

Justice John Couriel wrote a concurring opinion that was joined by Grosshans and Sasso.

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

‘It really scares me’: Pinellas Job Corps students worried as Trump tries to cut the program

Listen: A judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from shutting...

The Scoop: Thur. June 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including David Jolly run for Governor, HB 1205,...

Saharan dust FPREN
Saharan dust: what Floridians should know

Saharan dust can mean hotter temperatures, problematic for those with...

Barbershop Conversations Promote Health and Wellness

The Barbershop Conversations program is training barbers to be mental...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: