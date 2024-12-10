Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida targets China investments

Posted on December 9, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
USA & China flags
USA and China flags. Illustration by ffikretow via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida is moving to place a “zero” benchmark for pension investments in China.

Members of the state Investment Advisory Council on Monday voted 7-2 to direct portfolio managers to lower China exposure in the Florida Retirement System Investment Plan.

The move came as the state has been taking steps to divest holdings in China-owned companies.

Lamar Taylor, chief investment officer for the State Board of Administration, pointed to a change in philosophy about China.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, investments in the country were viewed as a step to bring China into the global market and potentially improve issues such as human rights.

But China has grown as an economic, political and military competitor, Taylor said.

“I think there’s likely to be more action taken in response to that reality, that is going to have risk in terms of impacting our returns,” Taylor said.

The Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis this year approved a bill that requested the State Board of Administration to develop a plan to sell holdings tied to companies that are majority-owned by the Chinese government, the Chinese communist party or the Chinese military.

A House analysis released in February put investments in more than 200 Chinese state-owned entities at $277 million, or 0.16 percent, of the retirement system.

Of that, $53.6 million was linked to China Construction Bank Corp. and $46.4 million was in Kweichow Moutai, which specializes in a particular Chinese liquor.

The majority of the investments were each less than $5 million.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Tues. Dec. 10, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Get the latest updates on Florida lawmakers and their actions....

Tropicana Field roof torn off
St. Petersburg City Council approves bonds to pay for a new Rays stadium

St. Petersburg City Council approved bonds to pay for a...

Susan Valdes
Florida State Rep. Susan Valdes of Tampa switches parties to Republican

“I’m tired of being the party of protesting when I...

firearms guns weapons
A bill in the state House would allow the open carry of firearms in Florida

Floridians can carry concealed weapons, but so far lawmakers have...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Wide Awake America
Player position: