Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida teachers union reacts to state’s Board of Education meeting

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
Bald man in gray suit with red tie and blue shirt speaking in front of a dark blue background wears a pin that says "#50."
Florida Education Association president Andrew Spar speaking on Zoom after the state Board of Education meeting on May 29. Photo from FEA Zoom Webinar by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News (2024).

The state’s largest teacher’s union said the Florida Board of Education blames teachers for what’s wrong with public schools. 

Andrew Spar is president of the Florida Education Association.

He spoke in a Zoom webinar following the board meeting and said teachers are leaving “in droves” because of low pay. 

“Florida right now ranks 50th in the nation in average teacher pay,” Spar said. “50th, which should be an embarrassment.”

The state leads the nation in teacher vacancies. The Florida Department of Education projects educator shortages for the 2024-25 school year to be 9,827 positions.

FLDOE adds that this total represents “a significant over projection.” Last year almost 9,000 vacancies were projected, but at the beginning of the year, there were only 4,776 vacancies.

Karla Hernandez-Mats is president of the United Teachers of Dade. She said the board members are “negligent” of teachers’ and stakeholders’ needs in districts.

“They want to sit there and high-five each other and clap about things that they’re doing, but the reality is that…the state of Florida is at 50th in terms of teacher pay,” Hernandez-Mats said.

She added that the board does not want to talk about important issues like state standards in teaching AP African American History.

Mats, along with other teachers, spoke during public comment in the board meeting about the state’s Social Studies standards that say students should be taught “slaves developed skills” that could be used for “personal benefit.”

“Slavery did not benefit black people, full stop,” Mats told the board. “Slavery did not benefit black people, full stop.”

Her comments came before the board approved an amendment to add classroom instruction on the September 11th attacks and Asian American Pacific Islanders contributions to society – which board chair Ben Gibson said was an important addition to teaching standards in the state.

“We all remember where we were on 9/11, our students do not because they were not born,” Gibson said.

He added the importance of passing the “lived experiences” and history on to students about the September 11th attacks.

Katie Blankenship, the executive director of PEN America Florida, said while she does applaud those additions the board approved, she still has concerns with the African American standards.

“To insist that there are benefits to slavery is to teach a warped history to our students,” she said.

“You have spent significant time today talking about the importance of learning from our history,” Blankenship added. “Of learning from times where state action has harmed us drastically.”

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Algae bloom in Lake Okeechobee
Conservation groups urge EPA to set limits on toxic algal blooms

Listen: Five conservation organizations petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday...

The Scoop: Fri. May 31st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Former President Donald Trump has been convicted on 34 counts...

Donald Trump
Floridians react to the Trump guilty verdict: outrage and praise

Florida Republicans attacked the conviction of former President Trump, while...

Florida’s Python Challenge offers cash for catching Burmese pythons

Listen: South Florida has an issue with the rapidly reproducing...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT Summer Fund Drive starts TODAY! Summer days are best spent with WMNF 88.5! Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, tune in to the sounds of summer on your favorite community radio station. Support us today and ensure that the tunes keep coming all season long! Let's Elevate the community together! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate 🌊 Get ready to make waves this summer with WMNF 88.5! Our summer fund drive runs from May 29th to June 5th. 🎶📻 Show your support for Tampa Bay’s best station and snag some cool summer swag. Donate, enjoy great music and news, and help keep us on the airwaves. Don’t miss out—elevate your summer vibes with WMNF 88.5! 🌞🎉 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Roxx Revolt! This Florida band doesn't adhere to any of the subjections placed upon rock acts; Experimental with their sound and aesthetics this is a band you do not want to miss! Watch them live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: