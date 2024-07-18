Donate Now!
Florida tropical weather training week: Get prepared with the pros for the hurricane season

Posted on by Staff
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Imagine getting tropical weather training from a group of the best in the field. You can! Everyone can, from the comfort of their home, office, park, or wherever they choose. And the second best part is that it is completely free and with a very flexible schedule.

A team of meteorologists from different local weather offices from the National Weather Service across Florida are teaming up and uniting forces and knowledge to prepare training participants better ahead of the most active weeks of this hurricane season. This marks the very first year for this group to unite and make this training happen, and they offer four days, with 4 times to join each day, morning, midday, afternoon, and evening. Each day between July 29 through August 1, the group of experts will offer a different topic and focus ranging from how to read the products issued by the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, potential impacts to different zones to safety lessons learned from past seasons.

Make sure to sign up for one class each day. There will be a class offered each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern Time. You don’t have to be in Florida or a Florida resident to attend. Each class will have space for 1,000 attendees, and each day will cover a different topic. This is a great opportunity for everyone to get a crash course and learn new tips and offerings that organizations and official entities have this year. You will also get the opportunity to chat and ask questions to NWS meteorologists and get the answers you need to be prepared for this and future seasons.

