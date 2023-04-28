Florida voters will decide whether to enshrine a right to hunt and fish in the state Constitution

Share this:

Florida voters next year will decide whether to approve a ballot proposal that would enshrine a right to hunt and fish in the state Constitution.

The Senate voted 38-1 on Friday to approve a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 1157) that would add a section to the Constitution that says hunting and fishing “shall be preserved forever as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

The House on Tuesday unanimously approved the proposal. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, cast the only dissenting vote.

Senate sponsor Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, said hunting and fishing is a “way of life” in the state.

“This would allow voters to memorialize that in the Constitution,” Brodeur said.

©2023 The News Service of Florida