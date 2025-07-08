Florida’s new no-wake law targets drivers on flooded streets

Street flooding in Gulfport, Florida from Hurricane Idalia storm surge. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (30 Aug. 2023)

A new Florida law allows cities to set up slow-speed zones when streets are flooded. If someone is driving too fast on a flooded street and creating dangerous wakes, officers now have the power to hand out citations.

The new no-wake law was one of several that took effect in the state July 1st.

Kevin Batdorf, president of the Shore Acres Civic Association in St. Petersburg, said the idea for the law originated in Shore Acres.

“You’re causing more damage not only to your vehicle driving through saltwater, but to people’s homes, and we’re talking thousands and thousands of dollars, by thousands, I mean hundreds of thousands per house,” said Batdorf.

The moving water from the wakes can enter and damage homes.

Batdorf said that during 2023’s Hurricane Idalia, many homes did not flood until after someone drove past and pushed a wake into a home.

“Imagine you’re hoping and praying that the water doesn’t come in, you’re standing on your front step, you’re watching the water rise, it comes up your driveway, it comes up your sidewalk, comes right to your front door, and you, you breathe a sigh of relief, and then some clown comes driving by in a four-wheel drive truck and just pushes the water into your house,” said Batdorf.

This has been an issue that the Shore Acres Civic Association has been pushing to become a law for years.

Mike Kovacsev, assistant chief at St. Pete Police Department, said they have used multiple public service announcements to encourage people to slow down and not drive through flooded waters.

“The catalyst behind the law was to put a little bit of teeth to the fact that we’re trying to get people to do the right thing,” said Kovacsev. “You’re hoping, as a homeowner, maybe the water did not go into your house, or if it did, it had receded, and the last thing they want is a large pickup truck or a vehicle to drive down the street and push all that water back into their residence.”

He says the St. Petersburg Police Department hopes that the residents will listen to their public service announcements, and they will not have to resort to handing out citations.