Florida’s population is estimated at 22.6 million

Florida is projected to have a population of 22.6 million on April 1 and could top 25 million in 2032, a report released Thursday shows.

The population is projected to hit 22.9 million in April 2024, 23.2 million in April 2025 and continue increasing until topping 25 million in April 2032.

The report by the state’s Demographic Estimating Conference, however, said growth is expected to slow “modestly each year.

The end of the decade continues to be an inflection point with the entry of the final baby boomer cohorts into retirement.”

Also, it said deaths outpace births in the state, indicating that the growth is fueled by people moving to Florida.

