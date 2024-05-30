Florida’s Python Challenge offers cash for catching Burmese pythons

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and others in Miami-Dade County// Governor's Press Office 5/30

South Florida has an issue with the rapidly reproducing Burmese python. But the state has a plan to remove as many snakes as possible.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced that registration for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge is now open.

“The Burmese python, as many of you know, is an invasive species that has wreaked havoc on our everglades ecosystem, and it’s a threat to native wildlife.”

They can also spread disease. The largest python caught in the state measured over 18 feet long. The 10 day competition to kill as many pythons as possible runs from August 9th through 18th.

And there are rewards too.

“There are more than $25,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, so prizes are available for both the longest python caught, as well as a cash prize for the most pythons caught and removed.”

Last year’s competition removed over 200 Burmese pythons from the Everglades.