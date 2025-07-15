Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida’s super soaker; Invest 93L moves through

Posted on July 15, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
Share
Invest 93L FPREN

FPREN | By Irene Sans

Invest 93L is expected to pass through Central Florida on Tuesday. There will still be plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere, which will continue to enhance showers and deep, tropical downpours, especially in the afternoon after some areas receive sufficient warmth, allowing the atmosphere to stabilize.

There’s still a chance for flash floods, especially across the southern and central regions of the Peninsula. Many areas across Central and South Florida received heavy rainfall on Monday, with areas across the Tampa Bay area receiving over 7 inches of rain.

Tuesday’s showers and thunderstorms will continue to bring the risk of flash flooding, as an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected, with some areas potentially receiving over 6 inches of rain again today.

The entire region of Central Florida along the I-4 corridor, through the section along I-75, is under a flood watch at least through Tuesday evening. This means the conditions are there for flooding to happen. If you receive a flood warning, ensure you go to higher ground. When driving, avoid flooded streets.

The weather will remain unstable at least through Thursday across Central Florida, including the northern portion of southwest Florida. However, Invest 93L will be moving over the Gulf and away from Florida. We will still have some moisture pulling in from the southern Gulf and the Caribbean, which will aid the development of tropical showers across the state. The Weather Prediction Center still has South Florida and the western portion of the state at risk of flash floods, with a level 1 out of 4 on Wednesday. For Thursday, the risk of flash floods will be mainly focused along the Tampa Bay area through the panhandle.

Invest 93L

The official forecast by the National Hurricane Center indicates that Invest 93 is expected to move west over the northern portion of the Gulf. Heavy rains are expected to start impacting the Central Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening and continue through the remainder of the week. We must wait until a low-level closed center of circulation forms to know a possible track for this system.

Regardless, this tropical system will move over the warm water of the Gulf, which is above average for this time of year. This will serve as fuel for the system to develop a better structure and is likely to become a tropical storm before reaching the central Gulf Coast. Models indicate that the system is expected to impact Louisiana and pose a high risk of flash floods across cities. Long-term models, which will be adjusted as the system develops, indicate the possibility of rainfall amounts ranging from 5 to 10 inches across southern Louisiana and southern Alabama. There could be higher rainfall of up to 15 inches along the high 10 corridor.

Models show that the system should stay near land, Florida´s Panhandle. If the system moves a bit further south, there could be a higher chance for it to develop into Dexter.
Storm clouds known as a shelf cloud moving toward the NWS Tampa Bay radar.
Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. July 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include Florida hotspot for trafficking, Trump's spending cuts,...

Tampa Bay Gay talks origins, rainbow roads, and LGBTQIA+ resources

David Borman of TampaBayGay.com joins to talk community, support drag...

USF report shows Florida a hotspot for human trafficking

Listen: A new report shows Florida has one of the...

Gulfport
Tree preparation before a hurricane with Alyssa Vinson

Alyssa Vinson joins this weeks Sustainable Living show to help...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Talking Animals
Player position: