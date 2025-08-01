Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty demonstrate against the state’s latest execution

Two demonstrators fighting against the death penalty. Photo by Leah Burdick

Ten demonstrators stood on the corner of Ulmerton Road and 49th Street North in Pinellas County Thursday evening to protest against the execution of Edward ‘Zak’ Zakrzewski.

They were with Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) and they protest every execution that takes place in Florida.

John Stewart is an activist with FADP and he said he’s been doing this for the past 30 years, and noticed more support.

Large FADP sign with a demonstrator standing behind it. Photo by Leah Burdick

Demonstrators holding signs about the execution as cars drive by. Photo by Leah Burdick

One of many signs about why the death penalty should not be an option. Photo by Leah Burdick

“Take them out of death row and out of isolation,” Stewart said. “We’ll save a lot of money on a practice that does nothing, nothing to reduce the murder rate, never has, no study has shown it has any effect on the murder rate.”

Stewart said this goes beyond just executing a criminal. He said execution creates another “circle of innocent people suffering” because of their friends and family.

“The people who are family and friends of the person being executed are innocent and Governor DeSantis is executing their loved ones. Keep them in prison,” he said.

One alternative Stewart mentioned is to provide more mental health care to prevent these criminal actions.

Mr. Elliot was another demonstrator who said the only legal alternative is life in prison without parole.

“There’s no good reason to kill someone who is already locked up … we are better than this,” Elliot said.

As they stood in the heat holding signs about the cause, supporters honked as they went by.