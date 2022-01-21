Floridians can learn more about Alzheimer’s disease

Share this:

Alzheimer’s disease affects so many of us who are a caregiver or have a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

According to the website of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Alzheimer’s is a “progressive brain disorder that impacts memory, thinking and language skills, and the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. … More than 5.8 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Next month the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting an online conference for Floridians who want to learn more about the disease.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café on January 25, Seán Kinane will interview Chris Schneider, director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

According to its website, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America provides “critical assistance to individuals confronting dementia, caregivers and their families. Under his leadership, the organization has grown to be more than 2,800 member organizations strong. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), a national not-for-profit foundation provides optimal care and services to individuals confronting dementia, and to their caregivers.”

The AFA also provides online memory screenings.

You can contact their social services team through the AFA’s national toll-free helpline, 866-232-8484.