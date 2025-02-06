Donate Now!
Fluoride stays in Hillsborough County water after tie vote by commissioners

Posted on February 6, 2025 • by Chris Young
Listen:

Water in Hillsborough County will continue to have fluoride.

This comes after a tie vote from the county commission Wednesday on a mineral that’s received national attention. 

Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal raised the issue at a meeting.

“There is no way that I could sleep well at night knowing that we’re doing this and potentially exposing children,” Wostal said.

Commissioner Harry Cohen voted against the measure.

“It’s my view that it is highly irresponsible to take this action in light of the tremendous evidence that is out there to how fluoride improves the dental and otherwise health of children across the country and has for over a century,” Cohen said.

The motion received pushback and ultimately failed, with Commissioners Ken Hagan and Chris Boles voting no. 

Commisioner Joshua Wostal, who sponsored the motion, voted yes, along with Commissioners Christine Miller and Donna Cameron-Cepeda.

This comes as fluoride is in the national spotlight. 

In September, a federal judge ordered the EPA to address the impacts of fluoride in drinking water. 

President Trump’s health secretary nominee, Robert F Kennedy Jr, has also repeatedly spoken out against the mineral. 

Tampa Pediatrician David Berger calls Hillsborough County Commission’s decision premature. 

“I would commission a study to see how much fluoride is in people’s urine, so that we know if this is a problem in the first place. And certainly, if people, if children were having higher levels of fluoride above what the research is showing is problematic, I would take it out,” Berger told WMNF.

He says fluoride can reduce cavities for many in poor communities. But it’s also been associated with lower IQ points

Lee County in Southwest Florida voted to remove fluoride from drinking water this week.

