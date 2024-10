USF Professor David Himmelgreen sits down with host Charles Holsopple to discuss the undeniable link between food security, poverty, health, and well-being. Dr. David Himmelgreen is a professor of anthropology at the University of South Florida and the founder of The Center for the Advancement of Food Security and Healthy Communities.

Dr. Himmelgreen and Charles are joined by graduate students Kris-An Hinds and Alex Whitacre.

Recorded: 11/2022