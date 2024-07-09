Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Forecast for number of hurricanes this season goes up

Posted on by Staff
Share
storm warnings and watches
Hurricane Ian photo tweeted by National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 with the message: "1 PM EDT 9/28 Tropical Cyclone Update for Hurricane #Ian. The Earth Networks Station at Naples Grande Beach Resort recently reported a wind gust to 112 mph (180 km/h)."

By Jim Turner 17 hrs ago ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A day after deadly Hurricane Beryl pounded Texas, experts at Colorado State University on Tuesday increased their storm forecast for what was already expected to be an above-average hurricane season.

The university’s Department of Atmospheric Science added two named storms and a major hurricane to its outlook for the 2024 season, which started June 1 and will run through November.

The department said it needed to “slightly” increase projections because of near-record warm Atlantic and Caribbean waters and a lack of strong vertical wind shear that helps temper hurricane development. Warm waters fuel hurricanes.

“Extremely warm sea surface temperatures provide a much more conducive dynamic and thermodynamic environment for hurricane formation and intensification,” the department said in an online post.

The department also described Hurricane Beryl as “a likely harbinger of a hyperactive season.” While Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 storm, it earlier set a record by becoming the earliest Category 5 storm in a calendar year as it tore through the Caribbean and parts of Mexico.

Including Beryl and short-lived tropical storms Alberto and Chris, the department’s forecast now calls for 25 named storms this season, up from 23 when the first forecast was released in April.

Chris made landfall near Veracruz, Mexico, shortly after reaching tropical-storm strength on June 30. Alberto affected parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mexico in mid-June.

The university department’s new forecast includes 12 hurricanes, up from the initial estimate of 11. Also, six hurricanes, instead of the initially forecast five, are projected to reach Category 3 or higher status to qualify as major systems.

Expressing “above-normal confidence” in its projections, the department said it continues to anticipate a “well above-average probability for major hurricane landfalls along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.”

But with more than one-sixth of the storm season finished, the projection of a U.S. landfall has dipped slightly, from 62 percent when the outlook was first released in April to 57 percent, according to the department.

Most years, the average is 43 percent.

The landfall projection for the U.S. coastline that includes parts of Florida south and east of Cedar Key is now at 31 percent, down from the earlier 34 percent. Since 1880, the yearly average is 21 percent.

Colorado State isn’t alone in predicting a highly active hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast up to 25 named storms, with as many as 13 reaching hurricane strength and four to seven packing Category 3 or stronger winds.

Experts at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts & Sciences, meanwhile, forecast an eye-opening 33 named storms.

The 2023 season was the fourth most-active on record with 20 named storms, including seven that reached hurricane strength and three major storms.

By comparison, seasons from 1991 to 2020 averaged 14.4 storms a year, with an average of 7.2 reaching hurricane strength.

Tags
,

You may also like

Saharan Dust via FPREN
Saharan dust arrives in Florida, with potential air quality impacts

Saharan dust in Florida is usually good news for taming...

No Nonsense Spirituality: All the Tools, No Faith Required

In this episode of Wide Awake America, host Nadine Smith...

Monique Worrell
Lawsuit by voters says Florida governor violated their rights by suspending Monique Worrell

The lawsuit says Ron DeSantis disenfranchised voters and violated due...

Matthew Bane and Michelle Ellena are part of a group trying to save Egmont Key.
Non-profit group working to protect historic Egmont Key from sea level rise

Egmont Key, a 250-acre island at the mouth of Tampa...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Wednesday
Player position: