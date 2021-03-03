Here is the form your doctor needs to fill out for you to get medical vulnerability access to the coronavirus vaccine

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

The Florida Department of Health has (finally) released the form required for doctors to fill out for a patient to get access to the coronavirus vaccine based on “EXTREME VULNERABILITY TO COVID-19.”

Below the form, you can find information about Hillsborough County announcing a new satellite vaccination site in Westchase. Plus there is vaccination information from Pinellas County in English and in Spanish below as well.

Download the new medical vulnerability form here:

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County released additional information about vaccinations on Wednesday. Below is that information in both English and Spanish.

PINELLAS: VACCINE APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE FOR MORE SENIORS THROUGH PATIENT PORTAL

Pinellas seniors should create an account through the CDR Health Patient Portal today if they haven’t already as more appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are becoming available weekly.

Residents 65 and older can sign up at www.PatientPortalFL.com and they will be contacted to schedule appointments as early as next week.

To date, all those eligible to get the vaccine among around 147,000 registered in the portal have been contacted to make appointments; more than 146,000 have received at least the first dose of the vaccine in Pinellas through public vaccine sites, hospitals, pharmacies and state missions to long-term care facilities, churches and other community groups.

HOW TO GET A VACCINE APPOINTMENT IN PINELLAS COUNTY 65 AND OLDER RESIDENTS

Residents 65 and older should create an online account or ask a friend or family member to help them sign up at www. PatientPortalFL. com to be contacted when appointments are available. As of today, every Pinellas senior signed up in the Patient Portal has been contacted to make an appointment, but more availability is opening each week.

Signing up online is the best way to pre-register, but residents can also create an account by calling 844-770-8548.

As vaccine supply is available, seniors who created an account in the portal will be invited by text message or email to schedule appointments for first and second doses. Those who do not have a mobile number or email address should ask a friend or family member to sign up on their behalf with their contact information; if this is not possible, leave whatever contact information you have and you will contacted.

Appointment invites are sent based on the order of sign-ups in the portal.

Local pharmacies, including Publix, Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club are also offering vaccines to Pinellas seniors. Each pharmacy chain is offering their own appointment system. Check pharmacy websites for availability.

50 AND OLDER TEACHERS, LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIREFIGHTERS

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas is working directly with the specific groups age 50 and older who were identified by the Governor as eligible for the vaccine starting Wednesday, March 3.

Newly eligible individuals should work directly with their agencies/employer for updates as to when vaccination events will take place.

MEDICALLY VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS UNDER 65

DOH-Pinellas is currently awaiting State guidance on vaccine rollout for the medically vulnerable.

MORE INFO

The latest information about vaccine availability in Pinellas County can be found at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.

PINELLAS: CITAS DE VACUNAS DISPONIBLES PARA MS PERSONAS MAYORES

Se recuerda a los adultos mayores de Pinellas que deben crear una cuenta a travs del Portal del Paciente de CDR Health hoy mismo, si an no lo han hecho, para asegurarse de que se les contacte en la prxima ronda de vacunacin de COVID-19.

Todos los residentes de 65 aos o ms inscritos en el portal han sido invitados a programar una cita para vacunarse, pero cada semana se abre ms disponibilidad.

Hasta la fecha, se ha contactado para programar citas a todas las personas que renen los requisitos para recibir la vacuna de entre las 147,000 inscritas en el portal; ms de 146,000 han recibido al menos la primera dosis de la vacuna en Pinellas a travs de los centros pblicos de vacunacin, los hospitales, las farmacias y las misiones estatales en los centros de atencin a largo plazo, las iglesias y otros grupos comunitarios.

CMO OBTENER UNA CITA PARA VACUNARSE EN EL CONDADO PINELLAS

RESIDENTES DE 65 AOS O MS

Los residentes de 65 aos o ms deben crear una cuenta en lnea o pedirle a un familiar o amigo que los ayude a inscribirse en www.PatientPortalFL.com para ser contactados cuando haya citas disponibles. Hasta la fecha, todos los adultos mayores de Pinellas inscritos en el Portal del Paciente han sido contactados para programar una cita, pero cada semana se abre ms disponibilidad.

Crear una cuenta en lnea es la mejor manera de preinscribirse, pero los residentes tambin pueden crear una cuenta llamando al 844-770-8548.

En la medida que el suministro de vacunas est disponible, los adultos mayores que hayan creado una cuenta en el portal sern invitados por mensaje de texto o correo electrnico a programar citas para la primera y segunda dosis. Aquellos que no tengan un nmero de telfono mvil o una direccin de correo electrnico deben pedir a un amigo o familiar que se inscriba en su nombre con su informacin de contacto; si esto no es posible, deje la informacin de contacto que tenga y ser contactado.

Las invitaciones a las citas se envan segn el orden de inscripcin en el portal.

Las farmacias locales, incluyendo Publix, Wal-Mart y Sam’s Club tambin ofrecen vacunas a los adultos mayores de Pinellas. Cada cadena de farmacias ofrece su sistema de citas. Consulte los sitios web de las farmacias para ver la disponibilidad.

MAESTROS, POLICAS Y BOMBEROS DE 50 AOS O MS

El Departamento de Salud de Florida en Pinellas trabaja directamente con los grupos especficos de 50 aos o ms que fueron identificados por el Gobernador como elegibles para la vacuna a partir del mircoles 3 de marzo.

Los nuevos individuos elegibles deben trabajar directamente con sus agencias/empleadores para obtener informacin actualizada sobre cundo se llevarn a cabo los eventos de vacunacin.

PERSONAS MDICAMENTE VULNERABLES MENORES DE 65 AOS

El DOH-Pinellas espera orientacin del Estado sobre la implementacin de la vacuna para las personas mdicamente vulnerables.

MAS INFORMACION

Puede encontrar la informacin ms reciente sobre la disponibilidad de vacunas en el Condado Pinellas en https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.

And Hillsborough County announced a new satellite vaccination site in Westchase:

Eligibility Expanded for COVID-19 Vaccinations at Ed Radice Site

COVID-19 coronavirus Update No. 280

Hillsborough County, Fla. (March 3, 2021) – Additional groups are now eligible for vaccinations through Hillsborough County’s Targeted Vaccine Area program at Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa.

Those eligible now include the following:

Health care workers who have direct contact with the public. Examples are physicians, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, phlebotomists, nurses, home health providers, home medical equipment providers, therapists, dental office staff, pharmacists, and administrative/reception staff, among other health care professionals.

K-12 school employees age 50 and older.

Firefighters age 50 and older.

Sworn law enforcement officers age 50 and older.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and are only available for members of the qualifying groups listed above who live or work in Hillsborough County.

There are two steps to make an appointment. Create an account with CDR Health Pro by visiting www.PatientPortalFL.com. You cannot receive an appointment without first creating an account. Once you create an account, there will be an option to enter a scheduling code. The scheduling code is RADICE03. Once you enter the code, you will see available appointment times for the Ed Radice Sports Complex. Select an appointment for both the first and second dose.

Proof of eligibility is required and will be strictly enforced at the site.

The following documents will be accepted:

Organizational identification card

Medical license

Paystub showing employment

W-2 IRS form showing the employer

An employment verification letter on official letterhead

For eligibility questions, email [email protected]

Overdue for a Second Dose?

Anyone who has received their first vaccination but has not been contacted to schedule a second dose can click here and complete the questions. The information will be sent to those scheduling appointments, and someone will contact you.

