Former Clearwater City Councilwoman Kathleen Beckman talks elections, Phillies Ballpark Village, and more

Kathleen Beckman at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on April 26, 2024. // Photo by Ray Roa

Kathleen Beckman had not run for office before moving to Florida from Michigan in 2016, but she found herself called to action and earned a seat on Clearwater City Council in 2020 and fell short in her latest race to be the city’s mayor.

She joined The Skinny to talk about her races, Florida’s abortion ban, Clearwater’s recent, and testy, mayoral election, and even baseball.

To close the show, former WMNF news anchor, and current Orlando Weekly staff reporter, joined in to talk about recent developments in the local labor movement—including a six-figure payment taken by a St. Pete “employee relations” consultant who was asked to talk with Amazon workers about unionization.