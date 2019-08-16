Former Congressman David Jolly on President Trump: “It Breaks My Heart What He’s Doing to This Country”

Good morning- welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up—in the wake of recent mass shootings in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio– what are the chances that any sort of legislation to limit military style weapons will pass in Washington? And why is there so little public dissent from President Trump inside the Republican Party?

We’re going to talk about these issues with former Republican Congressman David Jolly who from 2014-2017 represented the 13th District Florida Congressional District (parts of Pinellas County) in Congress. He has left the party over his differences with President Trump, he’s now and independent and he’s a frequent commentator on MSNBC.

We’re going to discuss Israel’s decision to not let two US members of Congress tour portions of the occupied territories. We’ll also get his thoughts on the prospects for gun legislation passing Congress. And we’ll talk about the continued GOP Party loyalty to President Trump.

FMI: http://www.DavidJolly.com