Former Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes talks insurance, housing, Hope Florida and more

Jeff Brandes at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on June 27, 2025. // Photo by Ray Roa

Jeff Brandes is a self-proclaimed policy addict, and the former Florida senator and current leader of Florida Policy Institute was at WMNF’s Tampa studio today to talk about homeowners insurance, Florida’s $115 billion budget, outdated housing policy, Hope Florida, and more.

To kick off the show, Marcelo Balladares, an organizing representative at the Sierra Club’s Florida chapter, spoke to his and other groups’ opposition to the federally-funded, so-called, “Alligator Alcatraz” where the state of Florida wants to detain people picked up as part of Trump’s ongoing mass deportation effort. Balladares says his group is looking at possible legal actions as the prison rapidly moves forward.In more environmental news, Adrianne Johnson, Executive Director of the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association, spoke about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent signing of HB1143, aka the “Kill the drill” legislation preventing Louisiana-based Clearwater Land & Minerals Fla. to drill an exploratory well in the Apalachicola River basin.

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.