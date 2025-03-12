Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida House billl about former phosphate mines advances in subcommittee

Posted on March 12, 2025 • by Faith Montalvo
Share
Mosaic phosphate mining
Phosphate mining in Florida. By Jaclyn Lopez (used with permission).

Listen:

A bill filed in the Florida Legislature could help shield owners of former phosphate mines from pollution liability, and critics say the bill’s text does not address important issues.

House Bill 585 advanced through the House Natural Resources and Disasters Subcommittee on March 4 with a vote of 16 to 2.

The bill would require the Department of Health to conduct surveys of former phosphate lands upon petition to measure the amount of radiation on a property.

These survey results could then be used in civil lawsuits against phosphate mining companies.

However, critics on the subcommittee were concerned that the bill does not specify the cost of these property surveys. It also does not define an unacceptable amount of radiation in a property.

St. Petersburg Democratic Representative Lindsay Cross said the bill, as it’s currently written, does not address what should happen to the land after the surveys. 

“For example, is there an acceptable or a safe level of gamma radiation, or is there a certain threshold above which maybe a playground or a school or a neighborhood should not be built?” Cross said.

Polk County Republican Representative Jon Albert drafted and presented the bill to the subcommittee. He said the survey findings would be available to the public, but the bill’s text does not address how the information will be accessible.

“The information would be available,” Albert said. “As far as a level of the radiation that’s not acceptable, there’s not. You can kind of look anywhere and see there’s not. This just gives a base for what’s actually in the land.” 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida black bear
FWC to host virtual meeting March 13 on black bear hunting

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hear from...

Gulfport Mayor The Gabber
Karen Love is Gulfport’s new mayor; it’s an all-female city council: The Gabber

Karen Love won the 2025 race for mayor of Gulfport,...

Life jacket giveaway by SPFR for pool safety
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to host free life jacket giveaway to promote water safety

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, in collaboration with Safe Kids Florida...

The Scoop: Wed. March 12, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stringed instruments from the Holocaust era will be brought to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: