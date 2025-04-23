Donate Now!
Here are the four finalists for president of FAMU, a Historically Black College / University

Posted on April 22, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
FAMU
Florida A&M University by JHVEPhoto via iStock for WMNF News. February 11, 2022: Center for Access and Student Success building in FAMU, Tallahassee, FL, USA. FAMU is a public historically black land-grant university.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Marva Johnson, a Charter Communications executive and former member of the State Board of Education, is one of four finalists to become president of Florida A&M University, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Johnson, who has worked as group vice president for Charter since 2020, served eight years on the State Board of Education, including chairing the board for four years, according to a copy of her resume posted on the FAMU website.

Other finalists for the presidency are Donald Palm, FAMU’s executive vice president and chief operating officer; Rondall Allen, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore; and Gerald Hector, senior vice president for administration and finance at the University of Central Florida.

The finalists, who were selected by a search committee, will take part in on-campus interviews from May 12 to May 16, according to information on the FAMU website.

The university’s Board of Trustees will choose a president, with the selection needing to be ratified by the state university system’s Board of Governors.

Timothy Beard has served as FAMU’s interim president since last summer, after Larry Robinson stepped down from the presidency.

