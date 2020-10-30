Share this:

In the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, we asked a panel of distinguished guests to share their opinions on the outcome. Dr. Jennifer, Mercieca, professor of communications at Texas A & M University questioned the media’s involvement, “They put the camera in front of Donald Trump for a year and a half and they gave him over five billion dollars in free advertising, and they helped to normalize him as a credible candidate when he was a reality TV star.” Dr. Binoy Kampmark, senior lecturer & researcher in Global Studies at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia opined, “The very individuals who did matter in this vital and different election, call them the forgotten people, or the invisible ones, did actually turn up to vote. The blue-collar, white voter, a strange species who have been neglected by policymakers over the years. They were in the states that mattered.” Best-selling author, Mark Haskell Smith chastised the DNC, “We have to take the super delegates to task, they chose Clinton before there was even a vote in the primaries. She has turned out to be a complete disaster.” Famed caricaturist, Steve Brodner was angry, “Trump will damage the constitution! His backers are the alt-right!” Entertainment entrepreneur, Terry Morgan was saddened, “The number of people who did not vote, that was shocking. It’s the old adage of ‘you get what you pay for’.” “I shocked and depressed.” Said talented author Stephen O’Connor adding, “One of the best things to come out of this is that we on the left have a common enemy, we know what we have to fight for.” Comedian, actor, musician, author, and radio host, the irrepressible Dave Hill did not hold back, “Less than 25% of the country has helped to put the greatest piece of s*+t in office! This is without question the saddest week of my life! This is a triumph of ignorance and hate!”

All of those quotes are from four years ago. Yes, four undeniably traumatic years have passed by. And here we are facing another election. The “most important election of a lifetime” is heard ad nauseam. We are less than three days away from Election Day, but it may be days, weeks possibly before the official result is announced. Yet by Wednesday, November 4th we should all be certain of the outcome. This is why we will once again ask our panel of esteemed guests to share their opinions on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

