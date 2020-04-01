Free Coronovirus Testing in Tampa

Share this:

After a week of unavailable Coronavirus testing kits, Hillsborough County has secured 1500 nasal collection kits from the State of Florida.

As a result, the Raymond James Stadium drive-through testing site, located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry, was re-opened this morning. 195 individuals were able to be tested for the virus today.

Free testing will resume tomorrow and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There is no decision yet if the testing will continue beyond Friday.

People needing the COVID-19 test should pre-register through Hillsborough County’s call center. This can be reached at 813-272-5900 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Individuals requesting the test must meet the criteria set by the CDC.

You need to arrive in a personal vehicle with a working window. Walk-ups are not allowed. The vehicle should only include those who need to be tested. Do bring a photo ID and a copy of your testing confirmation number.

Those who have not pre-registered, may be able to register on site, depending on availability. However, they strongly advise pre-registration in order to guarantee availability.

Individuals who do not have a designated primary care provider or are uninsured, are eligible for the pre-screening through the call center at 813-272-5900.

The testing site is a collaborative effort with Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, the Health Department, and the 4 major Hospitals in the region.