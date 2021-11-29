Free HIV testing at Enoch Davis Center in St. Pete this Saturday; elsewhere on Wednesday

Share this:

Free HIV testing Dec. 4

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County says that there will be “no-cost HIV testing on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg.” December 1 is World AIDS Day.

A news release from DOH-Pinellas says, “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 13 percent of those living with HIV/AIDS do not know they are infected.”

World AIDS Day, observed on Dec. 1 each year, provides an opportunity for anyone to be tested for HIV.

Darius Lightsey, HIV/AIDS Program Coordinator at DOH-Pinellas says, “It will take a community effort to reduce our rates, and it all starts with education and testing.”

To make it more convenient to “know your status,”

Five DOH-Pinellas centers will provide free, no-appointment HIV testing from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on December 1. “Walk-ins can get rapid results during the same visit.”

St. Petersburg - 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. Pinellas Park - 6350 76th Ave. N. Mid-County - 8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo Clearwater - 310 N. Myrtle Ave. Tarpon Springs - 301 S. Disston Ave.

More information: (727) 824-6900.