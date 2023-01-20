Free meals for seniors in Hernando County

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NEWS_MealsiteW.mp3 https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NEWS_MealsiteW.mp3

There is a new place for seniors in Hernando County to get free meals. It’s located near Brooksville. Mid Florida Community Services and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church are opening up a congregate meal site. It’s located in Masaryktown within the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. The requirements for this meal service include, having to be a Hernando County resident, being 60 years or older, and completing an assessment. Yomaira Cornier is the Program Manager at MidFlorida Community services. “During our services hours, we are going to provide breakfast, hot lunch to the seniors and we will also have the opportunity to do some recreational activities. Like they can play cards, bingo, do puzzles, and crafts and any other activities they would like to do they would have the opportunity to do so. Once again the services are offered at no cost, donations are greatly appreciated.” The meal site is set to open on Thursday, at 9 AM. It will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon. For more information or to sign up to participate please call 352-796-1426.