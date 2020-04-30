Free Produce for Residents living in Hillsborough “Food Deserts”

Share this:

Veggie Van is a mobile produce market, delivering fresh fruits and vegetables to “food desert” neighborhoods. Currently, the YMCA Van delivers fresh produce, once a week, to locations in Sulphur Springs, Tampa Heights, Wimauma, Plant City and Dover. There is no cost during the coronavirus pandemic, and minimal ($4 a month) thereafter. It is available to all residents in need.

For more information on this, including dates, times, and exact locations of the deliveries, you may call 813-867-5440, or go to the TampaVeggieVan facebook page. You may also email Lauren Reyes, at lauren.reyes@tampaymca.org.

Also, for more information, please listen to short attached interview with Lauren Reyes, Vice president of Operations of the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA.

Listen: