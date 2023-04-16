Free Speech Where Freedom Comes To Die

Share this:

Free Speech is under threat in the U.S. and especially Florida if fascist rulers want to punish you. The event is on April 29, 2023 at Tampa Prep School on Cass street in Tampa, FL.

The suppression of of votes, elected progressive officials, progressive protest especially for abortion rights, worker rights and empowerment post-pandemic, mass incarceration and free speech were all on topic today.

Also, the health fair on April 22, 2023 a Victory AME Church: 5202 S. 86th St. Tampa (Progress Village).