The weather cooled down a lot in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday morning, but it’s expected to get a lot colder Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; here’s information on weather warnings and cold weather shelters in the Tampa Bay area, especially in the northern counties.

Information from Hillsborough County:

Hillsborough County Cold Weather Shelters to Open with Limited Capacity Tuesday Dec 1

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2020) – With limited capacity, Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will open tonight, Dec. 1, for the homeless and for those who live in homes without adequate heat. The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in Hillsborough County Tuesday night.

Important changes for this season: The congregate shelter will be at limited capacity to comply with social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control. Each resident who chooses to take advantage of cold weather shelters will be screened upon entry. Residents and volunteers will be required to wear a face covering while inside the shelter and will be provided one if they do not have one. Dinner and breakfast will be served in single-service containers.

Hillsborough County is partnering with Amazing Love Ministries to provide a limited-capacity cold weather shelter for adults.

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Media interviews available at this location

A limited number of single-night motel vouchers also are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Women and families can call (813) 209-1222.

Men can call (813) 209-1056.

Single men and couples without children can call (813) 402-8871.

If an organization is interested in hosting a cold weather shelter this season, please contact Julie Watkinson, Community Relations Coordinator, at (813) 276-2677 for more information.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.

Information from Pinellas County:

Pinellas: Cold weather shelters to open tonight

Temperatures expected to drop to low 40s by early Wednesday

The Pinellas County Homeless Leadership Alliance and Learning Empowered will open cold weather shelters tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 1. The National Weather Service forecasts low temperatures of near 40 degrees in Pinellas County early Wednesday.

Most of the shelters will open between 6 to 6:30 p.m. and accept guests all night. They will close at 6 a.m. (Shelters with different hours are noted below.) Guests will be provided a warm, safe place to spend the night. They will be advised if the shelters will be open additional nights.

The following shelters will be available to adults:

Clearwater

Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center

1201 Douglas Ave.

Clearwater, 33755

Capacity: 50-60

Note: this is a one-time only shelter location for Clearwater. Hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. N.

St. Petersburg, 33706

(727) 544-4551

Capacity: 50

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street S.

St. Petersburg, 33705

Phone: (727) 822-4954

Capacity: 25

Hours are 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The Turning Point

1810 5th Avenue N.

St. Petersburg, 33713

(727) 823-7811

Capacity: 12

Pinellas Park

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

7790 61st Street N

Pinellas Park, 33781

Phone (727) 547-5437

Capacity: 50

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 W Lime Street

Tarpon Springs, 34689

Phone: (727) 937-6837

Capacity: 30-35

Families with Children

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights, if space is available. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.

Learning Empowered

Learning Empowered was formerly known as United Methodist Cooperative Ministries/Suncoast, Inc. The organization is dedicated to using the inherent intelligence, passion and drive in its clients and supporters to change the world.

Information from Pasco County:

Pasco County to Open Cold Weather Shelters

As extremely cold air moves into our area, Pasco County and community partners are opening Cold Weather Shelters Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

The shelters will open today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. and close Wednesday, December 2, at 8 a.m.

To make sheltering arrangements, please call one of the following numbers BEFORE 8 p.m.:

Families:

– The Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County: 727.809.1249 (Limited service; no pets.)

– The United Way: Dial 211

Individuals:

– Metropolitan Ministries: 813.209.4860

Information from Hernando County:

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Hernando County from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected, as well as patchy frost.

COLD WEATHER SHELTER

Individuals that need to seek shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance. Social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment will be implemented in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Men’s Shelter Women’s Shelter Mary’s House’

1090 Mondon Hill Road 1163 Howell Avenue

Brooksville, FL 34605 Brooksville, FL 34601

Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.103 Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.109

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

Monitor local media outlets or the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/tbw/ for current weather information.

Consider the needs of pets during this time. Do not leave pets outside in the cold weather.

Cover or move plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures.

Consider running pool pumps overnight during freezing temperatures to prevent damage.

Take this opportunity to refresh your emergency supply kit. For more information, visit https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management

PUBLIC INFORMATION CENTER: (352) 754-4083 OR (352) 754-4111 (RECORDED).

Information from Citrus County:

Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter Open

The Salvation Army will have their Cold Weather Shelter open Monday, November 30, 2020. The shelter will be open 7pm to 7am and is located at The Salvation Army, 712 S. School Avenue, Lecanto, FL 34461.

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN WHILE AT THE SHELTER

Pickup/Drop-off Locations for those needing transportation:

• Family Resource at Connections, 3848 E. Parsons Point Road, Hernando – pickup at 5:30pm

• Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza, 3792 S Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa – pickup at 5:45pm

The driver will drop off the person at The Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter at no cost. The person will be picked up at The Salvation Army the following morning and taken back to the same area.

This page will be updated as more information is released.

