Here’s a look at our first new and future Fridays on WMNF. Click on the links to listen to the shows On-Demand and learn more.



Friday Morning

Jason Rodriguez opened Friday with a new addition to the WMNF line up The Mixtape(2-4AM), followed by the return of Renna and one of the easiest shows to wake up to, Morning Energy(4-6AM).

WMNF founder and morning music luminary, Cam Dilley(6-9AM) remains in his Friday Fortress helping you start your day with the latest and greatest music you know and will soon know.

News and Public Affairs

The second loudest thing we heard from our NPA listeners is that there is a continued need for national news from a perspective not heard on other local stations. The News and Public Affairs team couldn’t agree more. Friday is stacked. Democracy Now!(9AM) with Amy Goodman, Richard Wolff Economic Update(10AM), Counterspin(10:30AM), and Alternative Radio(11AM) will be here every Friday to recap the week from the world outside Tampa Bay. The rest of the week we have you covered Monday-Thursday with 8 full hours of locally/independently produced news that directly impacts you.

Of course there is one Public Affairs show that Fridays on WMNF could never exist without. The ever-artful and community-creating/maintaining Joellen Shilke is here with Art in Your Ear(Noon – 1PM) just an hour earlier each Friday afternoon. Tune in to find out what is new in the art world and what openings, events, or oddities you can find each weekend.

Weekend Kickoff

Here’s a new way to start your weekend: Pure positivity with Eluv on the WMNF’s Ultrasounds(1-2PM). Moving from Thursday evenings, this will be sure to help loosen you up before the weekend begins.

Live Music Showcase(2-3PM) will make its return as we slowly get back to filling the WMNF studios with in-studio performances. Our live room is still out-of-commission for a bit longer, but we have big things in store. Until then we are thrilled to announce that Ken Apperson of the Coda Project is taking over as host and brought in Have Gun Will Travel’s Sam Farmer for an acoustic show and a little bit of fun and games in Studio 1. Sam is paying tonight at the delightful new-New World Brewery-location, tickets are $0, so… see you there?

Rev. Billy is back at 3PM with The Rhythm Revival(3-6PM) but for one more hour of the gospel-rhythm-and-blues every Friday afternoon. A relatively-recent addition to WMNF, joining us in 2014, Rev. Billy couldn’t better represent our roots, and he does so every show with the best in roots music.

R&B Friday Nights

WMNF veteran and hero Steve “The Hitman” Williams brings us into a familiar, but a little bit more focused all R&B Friday night with Soul Party(6-8PM). You can catch The Hitman live from the Tampa Theatre “Summer of Soul” Block Party next week Friday, July 2.

The R&B keeps moving with Big Eddie G and David Bryant moving Da’ Soul Kitchen(8-10PM) from Mondays to Friday night and is followed up by DJ Chuck Core Jr. reprising his fantastic show Flashback Friday(10-Midnight).

Have Questions About the Changes?

If you have questions about what is new, changing, or just where to find your favorite shows in the new line up: check out the new program schedule here.