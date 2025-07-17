From Colombian roots to poetic rebellion: Rebel Poet takes the LTX stage

The airwaves of WMNF 88.5 FM are about to get a dose of powerful poetry and profound storytelling. This Wednesday, July 23rd at 10 PM EST , Isha Valle will welcome local poet Rebel to the LTX show for an in-depth conversation about her debut album “A Rebel Is Born” and the transformative journey that shaped her artistic voice.

A Multifaceted Artist with a Mission

Rebel is far more than a poet—she’s a conscious creator who wears many hats as a host, art curator, visual artist, and Reiki Master. Her work is driven by a singular mission: using creativity as a vehicle for healing, empowerment, and transformation. Writing has been her lifelong passion, evolving into poetry that serves as both “resistance and remedy,” offering a way to speak truth, process experience, and inspire growth.

Her artistic practice has expanded beyond the written word into visual art, channeling the same energy and intention through color, texture, and symbolism. This evolution has deepened her creative practice, allowing new dimensions of storytelling and spiritual expression to emerge. Through her work, she creates and curates spaces where community, culture, and creativity converge—celebrating diverse voices and making healing through art a shared experience.

“A Rebel Is Born”: A Spanglish Love Letter

The centerpiece of Wednesday’s conversation will be Rebel’s powerful debut poetry album, “A Rebel Is Born”—a Spanglish love letter to her Colombian roots, her journey, and her becoming. This isn’t just an album; it’s an origin story that’s raw, rhythmic, and deeply rooted in cultural identity.

Through four poetic pieces, Rebel—also known as La Hija Rebelde—traces her journey from the vibrant rhythm of loud, large family gatherings and dancing to classic salsa lyrics sung by heart, to the legendary wisdom passed down through epic chronicles from her Mita. The album chronicles her transformation into Rebel Poet, Diosa de Amor, Mujer Divina, and Alma del Universo.

Tune In for an Unmissable Conversation

This Wednesday’s LTX interview promises to be a rich exploration of how poetry can serve as both personal healing and cultural preservation. Isha Valle’s thoughtful interviewing style will create the perfect space for Rebel to share the stories behind her work, the inspiration for “A Rebel Is Born,” and her vision for using creativity as a force for positive change.

Join us Wednesday, July 23rd at 10 PM EST on WMNF 88.5 FM for LTX with Isha Valle, featuring poet Rebel discussing her debut album “A Rebel Is Born” and the powerful journey of using poetry as resistance, remedy, and revolutionary act.