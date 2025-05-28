Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Frustrated by silence, Pinellas residents host their own town hall without U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Posted on May 28, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, in a white suit, with a microphone in her right hand.
Anna Paulina Luna speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. // Photo by Gage Skidmore

Listen:

Many members of Congress across the country have refused to host town halls to hear the concerns of their constituents. 

 Now, some Pinellas residents are taking things into their own hands and hosting a town hall without their member of Congress, Anna Paulina Luna. 

Since March, organizers say they’ve called, emailed, and even rallied outside of Congress member Anna Paulina Luna’s office asking for a town hall, but said they were told no. 

Cynthia Lippert is an organizer with the group Indivisible Florida 13.

“We depend on that, that the voters and constituents have a chance to speak to their representative and have a voice that’s taken to Washington D.C., and that’s not happening. That’s gone,” Lipppert said.

So they’re planning a People’s Town Hall. On Thursday evening from 6 to 7:30, attendees will make statements and air out concerns for Luna. 

“We have a serious situation, being a peninsula surrounded by water, the environment, our demographic has a lot of seniors. And we need social security and Medicaid,” Lippert said.

Lippert says they will be recorded and sent to her. 

“Priorities like putting President Trump on Mount Rushmore? Those are not our priorities,” Lippert said.

She expects citizens to talk about their concerns, such as cuts to Social Security and Medicare due to Pinellas’ older population. 

The event will be held at Pinellas Park First United Methodist Church.

Anna Paulina Luna did not respond to WMNF’s request for comment.

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. May 28, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including cuts to food stamps, Marian Hammer, NRA,...

Potential Trump cuts to food stamps may impact major Tampa food bank

Listen: Trump’s “big beautiful” tax bill passed the House last...

The Scoop: Tue. May 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including Polk County Sheriff's Deputy, University of West...

Residents are still clearing out their homes after storm surge damage
Storm Surge: Impacts of the 2024 hurricane season on the Tampa Bay community

Tropical Storm Debby & Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The 2024...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
LatinX
Player position: