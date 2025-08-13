FWC approves first black bear hunt in a decade

Florida black bear. By Barb Elkin via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida’s black bear hunt is back for the first time in a decade.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to finalize the controversial hunt.

The FWC says the goal of the hunt is to control the black bear population in the state.

The hunt will run from December 6th through the 28th.

Wakulla County Commissioner Fred Nichols spoke in favor of the hunt during public comment.

“The current bear population has rebounded to levels that can sustainably support a regulated hunt, and it’s time we recognize both the ecological and cultural benefits of doing so,” Nichols said.

However, conservation advocates say the commission doesn’t have enough data to justify a hunt, and call tactics like using dogs and baiting bears cruel.

They also pointed to the bear hunt in 2015, which ended early after hunters killed over 300 bears in only two days.

Susan Hargreaves spoke during public comment.

“Last time, in 2015, we had horrific images all over the world of bears killed,” Hargreaves said.

Susannah Randolph is the chapter director for Sierra Club Florida.

“Is our future one of pictures of trophy hunters standing over dead animals in vast concrete parking lots, or will it be the one that preserves the unique beauty of wild Florida for our children and grandchildren?” Randolph said.

The Commission voted 5-0 in favor of the hunt.