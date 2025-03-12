FWC to host virtual meeting March 13 on black bear hunting

Florida black bear. By Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hear from the public about potential options for regulated black bear hunting.

According to The Apalachicola Times, the FWC has scheduled a virtual public meeting on Thursday, March 13, beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. Those interested in attending the meeting can join by going to MyFWC.com/Hunting and clicking “Florida black bear.”

The public can also email their comments to [email protected].

At its December 2024 Commission meeting, the FWC’s Bear Management Program gave commissioners a five-year update on implementing the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan, highlighting recent bear management and research efforts. Following the presentation, the Commissioners directed staff to return to a future commission meeting to propose options for implementing a potential bear hunt.

This meeting is the first of a series of online meetings that will be held in March and April.

The last regulated black bear hunt was in October 2015, which was stopped shortly after the bear death count reached 304.