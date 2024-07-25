Donate Now!
Gaza healthcare crisis: Dr. Huraibi on urgent need for support

Posted on by Samar Jarrah
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4CEz8SG4mCAPGT4qGRLqJo

In this week’s episode of True Talk, host Samar Jarrah discusses Gaza’s healthcare crisis with Dr. Hussein A. Huraibi. Dr. Huraibi, who recently completed a medical mission there, describes the dire conditions, including severe shortages of supplies and overwhelmed hospitals. He emphasizes the urgent need for international support. Tune in for insights into the challenges faced by Gaza’s medical professionals and the urgent need for global action.

