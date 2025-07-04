Get The Name Right, Ken! – Sonora Tukukuy

Our most energetic episode of Live Music Showcase YET! Sonora Tukukuy brings the Cumbia/Latin vibe to the live music studio in this episode of Live Music Showcase! If you need a pick-me-up, this episode is It!
Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it. Listen live on 88.5FM, here on www.wmnf.org
About Sonora Tukukuy: Sonora Tukukuy is a Miami-based cumbia collective known for blending traditional Latin American cumbia with contemporary influences. They are recognized for revitalizing cumbia music and making it relevant to new audiences through their energetic, danceable sound and incorporation of diverse musical styles. The band, formed by veterans of Miami’s Latin-funk-rock scene, emphasizes the genre’s roots while adding a modern, cosmopolitan touch.
