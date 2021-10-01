WMNF to broadcast live from Gasparilla Music Festival

Share this:

WMNF is thrilled to announce that we will be broadcasting live from the Morgan Automative ​Stage on Saturday, Oct. 2nd, the second day of this year’s Gasparilla Music Festival

For those still social-distancing, tune in Saturday for full sets of live music free on 88.5FM in Tampa Bay, and on wmnf.org.

We’re humbled and honored to be collaborating with GMF to provide this service to the Tampa Bay community. Not only does it give festival-goers the opportunity to not miss certain shows, but it will also allow others to tune in from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Ken Apperson, host of WMNF’s Live Music Showcase, will be conducting interviews with GMF bands and artists from the festival grounds. Isha Del Valle, host of Latinx, will be emceeing stages all weekend long. Look out for other WMNF hosts and volunteers throughout the weekend.

We encourage those attending the festival to come find our WMNF tent, as our dedicated volunteers and staff would love to meet and chat with you throughout the weekend!